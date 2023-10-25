‘High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election’ holds second meeting

New Delhi: The High-Level Committee constituted by the Government under the chairpersonship of Shri Ram Nath Kovind former President of India to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon held its second meeting here today. Shri Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice, Shri N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Shri Harish Salve, Senior Advocate and Shri Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner attended the meeting.

After welcoming the Members of the HLC to the second meeting, the Chairman of the Committee Shri Ram Nath Kovind along with the members confirmed the minutes of the first meeting held on 23rd of September and the action taken on the decisions thereof.

Secretary of the Committee Shri Niten Chandra apprised the Committee members about the various follow up actions taken on decisions taken in the first meeting. The Committee was informed that according to the decision taken earlier the HLC has been renamed as ‘High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election’ (‘एक देश, एक चुनाव के लिए उच्च स्तरीय समिति’). The Committee was also informed that letters have been sent to 6(six) National parties, 33 (thirty-three) State parties and 7(seven) Registered unrecognised parties inviting their suggestions on One nation One Election. The Secretary further informed the Committee that a websitewww.onoe.gov.in has also been developed for the One Nation One Election, which besides being a repository of all relevant information on the subject, shall provide a platform for interaction and receiving suggestions from all stakeholders. The website was launched during the meeting.

The Law Commission of India made a presentation during the meeting elaborating their suggestions and viewpoints on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country. The law commission was represented by its Chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Prof. (Dr.) Anand Paliwal Member and Member Secretary Shri Khetrabasi Biswal.

The following decisions were unanimously taken by the Committee:

Budgetary provision for the HLC for current FY -2023-24 was approved.

Resignation of Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, Leader of the single largest party in the Lok Sabha from the membership of HLC was noted.