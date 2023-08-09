Rajya Sabha pays homage on the 81st Anniversary of ‘Quit India Movement’ today

The Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage to our freedom fighters on the 81st Anniversary of the historic ‘Quit India Movement’ today. In his statement in the Upper House, he called for reaffirming our commitment to uphold the sovereignty, integrity and rededicate ourselves for the service of Bharat.



Calling this an occasion for the Members of Parliament to introspect and reflect on their moral contributions, he asked them to rededicate with greater vigor to be in service of the nation, to realize the aspirations of the people at large and to secure a place of pride for Bharat in comity of nations.



Emphasizing that the call of ‘Quit India’ is even more relevant today in our Amrit Kaal, as this movement is an epitome of what people are capable of achieving, if they work in togetherness for a cause with determination and dedication.



Reflecting on the resounding clarion call of ‘Do or Die’ by Mahatma Gandhi, Shri Dhankhar highlighted that “it infused the masses with a new-found energy which culminated in our nation achieving Independence from the yoke of colonial rule”.



In his statement, the Chairman Rajya Sabha also recognized the post-Independence endeavors aimed at alleviating poverty, promoting literacy, eradicating discrimination, and fostering social inclusivity. He underscored that the nation takes pride in the incremental progress achieved in these areas, as we stride towards our centenary celebrations in 2047.



All members of the Rajya Sabha observed silence in the house as a mark of respect to the martyrs who laid their lives for the cause of our independence.



Following is the full text of the Chairman’s statement –



“Hon’ble Members, today, the 9th of August, 2021, marks the 81st Anniversary of the historic day, on which the ‘Quit India Movement’ was launched by Mahatma Gandhi, in the year 1942.



The clarion call of ‘Do or Die’ given by Father of the Nation infused the masses with a new-found energy which culminated in our nation achieving Independence from the yoke of colonial rule.



It is gratifying to note that since independence efforts have been made to contain poverty, enhance literacy, neutralize discrimination and bring about social inclusivity.



On all of these fronts the nation is proud of its achievements in Amrit Kaal and undoubtedly we are on our way to centennial celebration in 2047. The progress on all these aspects will be incremental.



Hon’ble Members, on this solemn occasion, we pay our humble and respectful homage to all those martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of our freedom.



As Member of Parliament, it is an occasion for us to introspect, reflect on our moral contributions and rededicate with greater vigor to be in service of the nation, to realize the aspirations of the people at large and to secure a place of pride for Bharat in the comity of nations.



I request the Members to rise in their places and observe silence as a mark of respect to the sacred memory of the martyrs.



