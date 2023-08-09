“A moment of immense pride”- VP Jagdeep Dhankhar as Indian athletes showcase the best ever performance at the World University Games, 2023

The Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the spectacular performance of Indian athletes at the World University Games, in the Upper House today.



Following is the full text of Chairman’s statement –



“Hon’ble Members, it is a moment of immense pride for us. Our athletes have scripted history by their spectacular performance at the World University Games, 2023, held at Chengdu, People’s Republic of China, from July 28th to August 8th, 2023.



At the 31st World University Games, Indian athletes return with a record-breaking haul of 26 medals!



It was our best performance ever at the World University Games where our athletes bagged 11 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 10 Bronzes.



Their achievements reflect our rapid stride forward in the arena of sports and are testimony to the unwavering focus, tremendous hard work and wholehearted dedication of our sportspersons. This is also on account of affirmative Government initiatives and policies.



Their exemplary performance is bound to inspire and motivate the nation.



On behalf of the House, and my own, I extend our felicitations to the athletes and wish them all the success in their future endeavors.”