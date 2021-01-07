Rajim is not just a city, but also a symbol of Chhattisgarh’s culture: Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that Rajim is not just a city, but a symbol of culture for the entire Chhattisgarh. He said that Rajim is not only the point of confluence of three rivers, but also a confluene point for cultures. People from all over Chhattisgarh as well as Odisha, Maharashtra also visit Rajim to attend the mega fair- ‘Rajim Mela’. Mr. Baghel expressed these views at the Jubilee Festival of Bhakti Mahtari Rajim Dai organized by Sahu Samaj in Rajim today. He said that Rajim has a history of hundreds of years. It is a symbol of our culture. He informed that District Administration has identified 54 acres of land for the new venue to organize Rajim Mela systematically. It also includes some private land, consent for which has been obtained from the land-owner farmers. He said that all necessary arrangements and construction will be done at the identified site, to ensure that the saints, government employees and other people coming from outside during the Rajim Mela do not face any inconvenience. He said that there will be no shortage of funds for this mega event. Rajim Mela is part of our cultural identity.

Chief Minister announced that the newly constructed Community Health Center at Fingeshwar will be named after Bhakti Mahtari Rajim Dai. He also announced approval of Rs 50 lakh for the under-construction Dharamshala in Rajim and five acres of land for the Rajim Mata Research Institute. He said that to maintain its cultural identity, Chhattisgarh government has announced public holidays on festivals like Teeja-Pora, Karma Jayanti, Hareli, World Tribal Day and Chhath. Today, Chhattisgarh has its own state song, which is sung at the begining of any program. Mr. Baghel said that today the rural economy is being strengthened by various schemes launched by the government. Under Godhan Nyay Yojana, the government is procuring cow dung at 2 rupees/kg. Mr. Baghel said that every possible effort is being made by the government to arrange gunny bags for paddy procurement. He said that this year the supply of gunny bags of jute was affected due to Corona crisis, that is why Chhattisgarh had demanded only 3 and half lakh bales of gunny bags from the jute commissioner, but he said that only one lakh 45 thousand bales could be given. Out of which, Chhattisgarh has so far received only 1 lakh 05 thousand gunny bags. Chhattisgarh has purchased 70 thousand bales of plastic bags to keep the paddy procurement system going smoothly. Apart from this, sacks are also being arranged from rice millers, societies and farmers.

On the occasion, Mr. Baghel wished for the happiness and prosperity of the state after worshiping and garlanding Rajim Mahtari. On this occasion Home, Jail, Public Works Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Shakuntala Sahu, Mahasamund MP Mr. Chunni Lal Sahu, Bilaspur MP Mr. Arun Sahu, Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Vivek Tankha, Thaneshwar Sahu, Ex-MP Mr. Chandulal Sahu, Abhanpur MLA Mr. Dhanendra Sahu, MLA Rajim Mr. Amitesh Shukla, Pradesh Sahu Union President Arjun Hirwani, Patron Mr. Vipin Sahu, Former Minister Smt. Ramshila Sahu, Sahu Samaj Officers Dr. Mamta Sahu, Mr. Moti Lal Sahu, other representatives, members were present.

Related

comments