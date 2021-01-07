Modern international cargo hub dedicated in Indore

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that expansion of Indore Airport is necessary as per current requirements. Its expansion will be ensured. Indore Airport Authority will be given 22 acres of land.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is the future logistics hub of the country. Being in the heart of the country, our state is full of potential. Indore Cargo Hub will prove to be a milestone in making the state a logistics hub. Shri Chouhan said that a logistics hub will be developed within a radius of 20 km from Indore Airport. The Chief Minister inaugurated the international cargo by symbolically sending a parcel abroad. The programme began with the Chief Minister performing kanya pujan.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Indore is a city of dreams. This city is fast growing not only in Madhya Pradesh, but in the country. The sense of service and culture here is amazing. Today, Indore has got a big gift in the form of international cargo.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that those engage in unlawful activities in Madhya Pradesh will be punished severely, drug mafia or land mafia will not be allowed to flourish in Madhya Pradesh. We will not let them stay on the land of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the local administration for seizing a large consignment of drugs in Indore recently. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon the farmers to ensure global quality prodution. International export facility is now available from Indore.

Member of Parliament Shri Shankar Lalwani said that Indore Airport has received all possible facilities and assistance from the Central government. He apprised the Chief Minister with the need for a new building here in view of the heavy influx of passengers at Indore Airport.

Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri also addressed the programme through video conference and congratulated Indore for this new facility. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsi Silavat, Tourism and Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, MLA Shri Akash Vijayvargiya, Shri Mahendra Hardia and other public representatives were also present in the programme.

Indore International Cargo Key Features

Air India and Indigo Airlines are transporting cargo from Indore to international destinations. This cargo is important because now the annual capacity of this terminal under Indore International Air Cargo Service will be about 38 thousand metric tonnes, which was about 10 thousand metric tonnes in the past. More than three thousand metric tonnes of international cargo operation services will be received per month. After field upgradation of the air cargo terminal, not only will the cargo handling capacity increase, but the services being provided at the cargo terminal will also increase. After the upgradation carried out at present, the Perishable Cargo Centre has also been set up at the cargo terminal. Through this, a special temperature will be provided through high-tech cold storage to preserve import-exporting material which is perishable. Similarly, in-house X-ray machines as well as forklifts, adequate human resources and many other security gadgets have been installed to check cargo at the air cargo terminal.

Textile and Readymade Garments, Namkeen and Sweets are continuously exported from Indore. Finished leather is exported from Indore to Hong Kong, Bangladesh, China, Europe and Korea. Medicines are exported to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Singapore, Germany and France from Indore. Not only this, machinery parts are exported to many countries in Europe, including Hong Kong, China, Germany, Korea, UAE and Zimbabwe from Indore. Spare parts from Indore are also exported to Hong Kong, China, Germany and Zimbabwe.

