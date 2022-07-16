Raipur : Torch Relay for Chess Olympiad will reach Chhattisgarh today

New Delhi : Torch Relay for Chess Olympiad will reach Chhattisgarh on July 16. Grand preparations have been made to welcome it at different points in the city. Chess Olympiad Torch Relay will be led by Grand Master Praveen Thipsay. The torch will reach Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur at 8.40 am. After the welcoming ceremony at Mana Airport, the torch will be accorded a welcome by school children at Telibandha Square and by the officials of the Olympic Sports Association at Nagar Ghadi Square. During the relay, the general public will also be given a chance to take selfies at Jaystambh Chowk. It will pass through the main route of the city and culminate in a function at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium at 10.30 am. At that event, Chief Minister Mr.Bhupesh Baghel will be present as Chief Guest to welcome the relay and Grand Master Praveen Thipsay will hand over the torch to Chief Minister Mr. Baghel.

In the 95-year history of the Chess Olympiad, it’s the first time that India will be hosting the 44th edition of the prestigious event. With 188 countries registered for the upcoming Olympiad, the country is set to witness a huge congregation of nations for a sporting event for the first time on Indian soil. Chess Olympiad Torch Relay is being organized from June 19 to July 28 and the torch will be taken to 75 cities of the country under the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. This torch relay will start from New Delhi and will reach Raipur on July 16. From Raipur, Torch Relay will reach Chennai.

Today, a meeting was held to finalize the preparations for the event, headed by Mr.Neelam Namdev, Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare. During the Raipur tour of Chess Olympiad Torch, the responsibility of smooth traffic management, security arrangements, drinking water, barricading, reception and preparations to be done at the main venue have been entrusted to various departments. Chhattisgarh Olympic Association and Chhattisgarh State Chess Association will have active participation in the event along with the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

In the meeting, Mrs. Shweta Shrivastava Sinha, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Mr.G L Sankla, Joint Secretary, Mr.Pranab Singh, Joint Director, Coordinator appointed by the Government of India, General Secretary of Chhattisgarh Olympic Association and AICF State Incharge Mr.Gurucharan Singh Hora and General Secretary of Chhattisgarh Chess Association Mr.V K Rathi were present.