Raipur : Mukhyamantri Dai Didi Clinic : Free treatment of more than 1 Lakh women

New Delhi : Through the Mukhyamantri Dai Didi mobile clinics, about 1,439 camps have been set up in the state and more than 1 Lakh 6 thousand 700 women and girls living in the poor slums of Raipur, Bilaspur, and Bhilai Nagar Nigam areas have been treated near their homes.

It is worth being noted that the Urban Administration and Development Department of the Chhattisgarh Government is operating the Mukhyamantri Dai Didi Clinic Scheme. Under the scheme, a team of female doctors and staff members arrive in a vehicle of the mobile medical unit under Dai Didi Clinic and treat women and children suffering from various diseases free of cost. The lab tests of 19 thousand 62 women has been conducted through these mobile medical units and about 1 Lakh 1 thousand 394 women have been provided with free of cost medicines. Through this scheme, women engaged in labor and living in poor slum areas, who couldn’t receive proper medical help due to various reasons, are now being treated near their homes by female doctors and staff.