Raipur : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel congratulates the farmers for donating hay to Gauthans

New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated the farmers of the state who have made sizeable donation of hay to gauthans, as fodder for the cattle. Chief Minister said that farmers of the state have not only responded to his appeal but have also refrained from burning the stubble this year. Chief Minister said that the farmers of the state have so far donated 7 lakh 32 thousand 886 quintals of hay as the fodder for cattle in Gauthans.

Chief Minister was addressing the funds transfer program under Godhan Nyay Yojana at his residence office today. Chief Minister said that even today, farmers of the state collect and stack hay in their farms. He told Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr. Kamalpreet Singh and State Nodal Officer of Godhan Nyay Yojana, Dr. S. Bharathidasan was instructed to pay special attention regarding hay collection. In this regard, Mr. Baghel directed the Collectors of all the districts to get this work completed.

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel had appealed to the farmers of the state to donate hay/fodder for cattle in gauthans and to not burn stubble in the fields. In the appeal issued to the farmers, he had said that instead of burning hay in the fields after harvesting the paddy, they should donate it to the Gauthan committee of their village. This will make it easier for the committees to arrange fodder for cows.