Raipur : First installment under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana will be released to the beneficiaries on Republic Day: Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi :

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that the beneficiaries of Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana will be provided the first installment under the scheme on the occasion of Republic Day. Nearly 3 lakh 56 thousand 485 eligible families will be benefitted under the scheme. These families will be provided an annual financial aid of Rs six thousand each. Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing the review meeting held at his residence office. Chief Minister made this announcement in a review meeting of various departments held at his residence office today. State Government had started registration of beneficiaries for Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana from September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021. Provision for the implementation of this scheme has been made in the budget of state government.

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Mr. Vinod Verma and Mr. Rajesh Tiwari, Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Mrs. Renu Ji Pillai and Mr. Subrat Sahu, Principal Secretary Dr. Alok Shukla, Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, Secretary Finance Mrs. Alarmel Mangai D., Revenue Secretary Mr. N.N.Akka, Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Siddhartha Komal Pardeshi, Nodal Officer of Godhan Nyay Yojana Dr. S. Bharathidasan and senior officials of various departments were also present.

Chief Minister directed the officials of Urban Administration Department to take prompt action and provide houses to the urban tenants on land ownership. He directed the officials to ensure the use of land reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in private colonies for the purpose of providing houses to the homeless people living in urban areas. Chief Minister said that 15 percent of the land reserved for the economically weaker sections in private colonies has been transferred by the colonizers to the urban bodies. He instructed the officers to prepare an action plan to utilize this land for the people belonging to the weaker economic class.

In the meeting, Chief Minister said that the products made by the women of self-help groups should be provided proper market linkage. Proper marketing and exposure of the products made by women self-help groups would improve their income and financially empower the members. He said that a market survey should be conducted to gather information on the products on high demand in the market, and the self-help groups should be guided to manufacture more of the products in demand. Mr. Baghel said that women groups in scheduled areas should be trained to prepare solar panels. Machines like huller and expeller for crushing should be made available on grant to Self Help Groups.

Mr. Baghel said that women self help groups in Korba, Kanker and Kondagaon districts should be encouraged to manufacture forest/herbal medicines. In Bijapur and Sukma districts, women self help groups should be guided to do processing of minor forest produces and manufacture the products that are high on demand in the market. To market the products of women’s groups at national and international level, support of reputed companies of the respective fields should be sought and the products should be manufactured as per their quality standards. He said that under the skill development scheme, youth should be trained in the trades that are high on demand and have good employment opportunities.

During the review of Revenue Department, Chief Minister directed to ensure expedited disposal of pending cases of transfer, division, demarcation. He gave instructions to complete the work of joint survey of orange forests and prepare an action plan for denotifying orange forests and convert them into revenue land. He directed to organize a joint meeting of officers of revenue and forest departments to discuss the action plan.