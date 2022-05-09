Raipur : Chandan received a financial help of Rs. 2 Lakh

New Delhi :The Chief Minister met the fighting game player Chandan in the Circuit House today. The 18-year-old Runiyadih resident plays fighting games like Vushu, Thoda, Thangta, and Athelema. Chandan secured the second position in the Thoda game held in Shimla. On meeting the Chief Minister, Chandan said that he belongs to a poor farmer family. Playing on behalf of Chhattisgarh on a national level incurs a lot of costs. It’s not possible to bear the costs of playing even after being selected in national competitions. He added that he has to attend the Punkration Athelema competition on 11 May. He requested the Chief Minister for financial aid for transport and stay.