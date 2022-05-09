Raipur : Not a single complaint regarding Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana was received during my interaction with public: Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel on Monday reviewed the status of implementation of government schemes with district level officers in Surajpur on the sixth day of the meet-and-greet campaign (Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan). The Chief Minister said in the meeting that the revenue staff needs to work at the grassroots level. He said that correction of revenue records and land related works including ownership transfer, division, and demarcation should be completed properly within the stipulated time limit. Besides, while distributing forestland rights lease it should be ensured that the beneficiaries get the lease on the actual possession. MLA and Chairman of Surguja Development Authority Mr. Khelsai Singh, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Paras Nath Rajwade and Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. S. Bharathidasan were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister visited a total of 20 places under 5 assembly constituencies of Surguja division including Samri, Ramanujganj, Pratappur, Bhatgaon and Premnagar in 6 days as a part of his public interaction drive ‘Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan’.

Pointing out that benefits of the ‘Narva’ scheme are visible at the field level, the Chief Minister stressed on pacing up the speed of works being done under the Narva project. He said that there is a need to improve the work in Panchayats. Not a single complaint of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana was received during his visit to the villages. Similarly, in Godhan Nyay Yojana, everything is running smoothly from purchase of cow dung to distribution of funds. Self-help groups are doing good work in Gothan. Swami Atmanand English Medium School is being praised everywhere. He said that a lot of work needs to be done in the education department. Besides, he heaped praise on government officials saying most of them are doing their job diligently.