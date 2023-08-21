R K Mission holds a free eye checkup camp

Report by Kahnu Nanda, JAGATSINGHUR: The renowned charitable and spiritual organization Ramakrishna Mission organized a free eye checkup camp at Shree Jagannath High School in Garohi village under Naugaon block on Sunday.

As many as 60 students from the school and 15 nearby villagers tested their eyes and availed essential vision care services. The camp’s attending visitors were educated and advised by the ophthalmologist Dr Hari Shankar Patra regarding eye care, regular eye checkup, and consuming nutritious foods to combat any eye-related difficulty.

Swami Advayananda an RK Mission follower participating in the event told villagers that Ramakrishna Mission pledges to embed social service and charitable works for downtrodden and marginal people living in society, the organization is helping people with their requirements and urgency. Sushanta Kumar Nayak and Debasish Das coordinated the camp with the support of Manoj Kumar Nayak, Askhya Kumar Parija, and Krushnananda Sahoo. Later Swamiji planted trees on the school premises. [Ends]