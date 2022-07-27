PVR launches the first ever experiential in-cinema advertising initiative in India

New Delhi: PVR Cinemas, the largest cinema exhibition company in India and the largest in-cinema advertising player in the country today announced its latest innovation in the in-cinema advertising space since its come-back after the pandemic. It has introduced 270-degree on-screen experiential in-cinema advertising for the first time in India to drive higher excitement for brands. Maruti Suzuki has become the first advertiser to use this platform to launch its all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza in cinemas. The experiential view of the product is being showcased in select PVR locations at Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bangalore for a week.

This differentiated offering from PVR in collaboration with XPERIA GROUP, an OOH media company uses 3D Projection Mapping on the side walls, powered by hybrid technological integration. Projection mapping can actually convert ordinary commercials into highly attention-grabbing commercials and gives the content a new life.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited said, “We are thrilled to partner with one of the finest carmakers in the country and have the chance to showcase their newly launched product in an immersive manner to visiting patrons inside the theatres. Innovation is at the core of PVR, and we are optimistic of offering our customers and advertisers something which is beyond their expectations, and we are happy to expand the in-cinema advertising space. We are confident that this innovative method of advertising, which is ideal for product debuts, will help brands make a lasting impression to theatre goers’ emotions. PVR is really looking forward to collaborating with more brands and advertisers to revolutionize the in-cinema advertising.”

After the pandemic, PVR has been distinctly unique to break the inertia of inaction on advertising and film promotions. Strong partnerships with movies and brands were forged in the process. Post it’s reopening, PVR tied up with leading personal care brand Dettol as a hygiene partner for its customer care program (PVR Cares). For the first time in the history of world cinema, PVR & SS Rajamouli came together with PVR reimagining its brand identity and logo as ‘PVRRR’ and launch PVRRR NFT iconic digital collectibles of the movie. A shift in the aspirations of customers from value buying to seeking experience led to the launch of Kotak PVR Movie Debit Card, India’s first co-branded movie debit card.

PVR has high affinity among young audiences including a sizeable section of its loyal customers and PVR chose this differentiated approach to create a youthful and exciting appeal for Brezza customers. Families bond over the shared experience of watching movies and a utility vehicle purchase is mostly a family decision, hence the experiential advertising works well for the launch of the brand.

Cinema advertising has proven to be an effective medium of advertisement, as it attracts undivided attention from the audience. However, with the impact of lockdown, the share of in-cinema advertising has declined against traditional forms of media. Introducing the industry first experiential advertising in cinemas, PVR reinforces the fact that that it is an uber-effective medium for active advertising and brand engagement. With experiential advertising, PVR is set to offer a one-of- its kind exposure to in-cinema advertisers and push the boundaries of on-screen cinema advertising for an immersive experience of the brand.

On and off-screen media at cinema offers advertisers a unique opportunity that no other media can match, with cinemagoers spending an average of 15 minutes in and around the theater. Cinema design and navigation ensures that audiences enjoy a great experience at every touch point across their cinema journey starting from the box office till the exit.