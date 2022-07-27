Amara Raja Group subsidiary Mangal Industries registered revenue growth over INR 450 crores in FY 2021-22; aims to be INR 3000 crores company by 2025

Hyderabad : Mangal Industries, the second largest subsidiary of the Amara Raja Group of companies, has witnessed a tremendous growth of over INR 450 Crores in FY 2021-22, with revenue clocking over 1400 crores. Having evolved as a design-led manufacturing company, Mangal Industries serves a broad spectrum of industries with deep-domain expertise in Auto Components, Metal Fabrication, Battery Components, Tool Works, Storage Solutions, and Custom Fabrication.

Founded by visionary industrialist and philanthropist Dr. Ramachandra N Galla, Mangal Industries was set-up as a small manufacturing unit to supply components to the battery business, it has now grown into a multi-product company that lists some of the largest brands in the country as its customers. Currently, the company employs over 3000 people spread across its nine manufacturing facilities, and has become the second largest within the USD 1.3 Bn Amara Raja group.

Each of its facilities is supported by state-of-the-art equipment to meet superior operational efficiencies. Over the years, the facilities have created thousands of jobs, thus resulting in a strong local talent pool, and improving overall living standards in the communities it operates around.

With aggressive growth plans, MIL will increase focus on the export market and also work towards entering new segments of Aerospace, Defence and Medical Equipments. The company is confident of more than doubling its current turnover by 2025.

Mr. Harshavardhana Gourineni, Director – Mangal Industries, said, “Mangal Industries has played a pivotal role in the overall growth of the group. Over the last 25 years, it has grown to become a multi-business company and each of its business units have earned a unique position among its valued partners. We also have strong plans to leverage and integrate digital technologies like IoT, Blockchain, AI & ML into our core offerings to provide path-breaking products and services to our partners.”

Mangal Industries Key Focus Areas:

Auto Components: A full-scale manufacturer of High Tensile Fasteners, Mangal Industries is a trusted component partner for both automotive and non-automotive industries. The company serves a wide range of critical applications such as Axles, Chassis, Drives, Engine, Steering, Suspension and Transmission/transaxle. With a capacity of 13000 MTPA, the Fastener manufacturing processes is carefully formulated and optimised over a decade, to meet and exceed the quality, cost, and delivery expectations for its customers.

In 2021, the firm has also established a new Injection Moulded Plastic manufacturing plant that specialises in injection moulded parts for diversified industries ranging from Automotive to Consumer durables, home appliances, Electronics, and Healthcare. It is fully equipped to handle value-added engineering plastic products with various size ranges through the latest design principles, technologies, and production practices.

Metal Fabrication: This business division designs and manufactures enclosures, panels, sub-assemblies and customized parts for customers in Power Controls, Solar & Wind, Metro Transportation, Engineering and Utilities. With a capacity of 17,000 MT, the integrated manufacturing facility is equipped with the most modern machineries such as advanced laser-cutting, turret punch press, power presses, CNC bending, robotic welding, and powder coating.

Storage Solutions: Mangal Industries offers Industrial and Warehouse Storage Solutions under the brand, Silver Lining Storage Solutions. This division specialises in offering high-quality, value-driven, and tailored storage solutions for various industry verticals. Over the last decade, it has solved warehouse storage and management puzzles for customers in industries like Automotive, E-Com & Retail, Archival Records Management, Consumer Goods, and Industrial companies. It has advanced from offering static solutions to inventive automation solutions with its integration partners. It is also offering new-age solutions like a Rack-supported warehouse to save time and space, overall project cost and resources for its customers.

Battery Components: Mangal Industries has vast experience in making various components for batteries. It has 36000 MTPA capacity with three manufacturing locations in Chittoor Dist., Andhra Pradesh, and is focused on R&D for value-added engineering plastics development. The company has one of the largest plastic injection moulding facilities in the country.

Toolworks: Mangal Industries has over a decade’s experience in the moulds segment. It has modern machineries, design and manufacturing processes, and capabilities to ensure precision products for various industries and applications. The product range includes injection moulds, die casting dies, and jigs & fixtures.