Punjab Rural Development Minister Condoles Sad Demise Of Renowned Academician Rashpal Malhotra

Chandigarh: The Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Mr. Tript Bajwa has condoled the sad demise of renowned scholar Rashpal Malhotra (84), who was founder of Center for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID).



He passed away here in a private hospital this morning after battling with Covid for over a week. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.







Mr. Tript Bajwa said that Rashpal Malohtra was a great academician, philosopher and an institution in himself. His visionary ideas and intellectual interventions in the area of public policy, development with peace and harmony have drawn international fame and recognition. Rashpal Malohtra will always be remembered for his unprecedented contribution towards strengthening of Panchayati Raj System and de-centralisation of power structure.







Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members, the Rural Development and Panchayats Minister, Punjab prayed to the almighty to give strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

