Consumer Affairs Department Imposed Fine Of Rs. 30000 On 9 Shopkeepers For Overpricing: Consumer Affairs and Civil Supplies Minister Punjab Ashu

Chandigarh: Cracking a whip on shopkeepers charging over price of essentials during Lockdown Punjab Consumer Affairs has conducted state wide checking drive and 78 Shops has been checked throughout the state. Out of these, 9 establishments has been found indulged in malpractices and the department imposed penalty worth rupees 30000 on them. This was disclosed here today By Consumer Affairs and Civil Supplies Minister Punjab Mr Bharat Bhushan Ashu.



Emphasising on the need of checking to curb the menance, Mr. Ashu said that the department has received complaints regarding charging of overpricing of essentials. Prompt action has been taken and state wide checking drive has been conducted, under metrology act 2009 and compounding challans have been issued to them.



The Minister said that on the directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the department is diligently working to ensure that the sale of essential commodities must be on MRP or below the MRP.



He said that the raids would continue in the future to curb profiteering of essential commodities and strict action would be taken against those who has been indulging to charge overpricing.

