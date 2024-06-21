Punjab National Bank celebrates 10th International Yoga Day with Focus on Well-being and Unity

PNB Parivar Unites Across Zones to Embrace Mental and Physical Wellness Through Yoga Practice

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day with a focus on the theme – Yoga for self and society. The PNB Parivaar united across various zones, circles, and the PNB Head Office, participating in early morning interactive yoga sessions. These sessions emphasised stress management, relaxation techniques, and breathing exercises, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to holistic well-being.

In line with this year’s theme – Yoga for Self and Society – PNB emphasised the importance of yoga in bridging personal well-being with societal harmony. The event highlighted how regular yoga practice can enhance mental and physical health, fostering a more connected and supportive community within the PNB Parivaar.

The yoga session was attended by Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Executive Directors – Shri Binod Kumar and Shri Bibhu P. Mahapatra, along with CGMs, GMs, Zonal Managers, and other staff members.

Addressing the staff members on the 10th International Yoga Day celebration, Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, said: “ Yoga is not merely a set of physical exercises; it is a profound practice that unites the mind, body, and spirit. It promotes inner peace and harmony, which in turn fosters a more connected and compassionate society. A healthy employee is a productive employee, and a productive employee contributes to the growth and success of the organisation.”