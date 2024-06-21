OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Your All Day Entertainment Companion  

Bangalore : Earlier this week, OnePlus announced another power-packed entertainment-centric product, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G. OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G presents a distinctive design, introducing a fresh new look for 2024.

The Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes equipped with a 50MP SONY LYTIA CAMERA featuring OIS, promising an all-around photography experience in the palm of the user’s hand.

Additionally, designed for all-day entertainment, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes with OnePlus’ biggest battery ever – a massive 5500 mAh Battery with handy reverse charging (wired). The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is powerful enough to charge headphones, accessories, or even another phone. Adding more power to the day, this new Nord device features 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging.

The Nord CE4 Lite 5G’s AMOLED display, boasts a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, significantly enhances outdoor visibility. This feature ensures that users can comfortably read and watch content even in bright sunlight, eliminating the need to squint or seek shade for a better viewing experience.

As revealed earlier this week, the device will be offered in a new colorway– Mega Blue, which stands out with its distinctive hue, drawing inspiration from the iconic video game character, Mega Man.

Inspired by flagship specs and software, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G offers excellent battery life, vibrant display brightness, and superior camera quality. Get ready to enjoy OnePlus’ renowned fast and smooth performance, expanding the signature OnePlus ecosystem for more users. Join the OnePlus Nord Special Report – The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G launch event at 7 PM on June 24.