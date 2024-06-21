Reconnecting the financial capital of India and the commercial hub of Karnataka: IndiGo reinstates direct connectivity between Mumbai and Hubli

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced the reinstatement of daily direct flights between Mumbai and Hubli. These direct flights are scheduled to recommence from July 15, 2024. With the reintroduction of 7 weekly non-stop flights between these cities, IndiGo aims to cater to both, business and leisure travellers, significantly strengthening trade and tourism between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo said, “IndiGo has been at the forefront of enhancing regional connectivity and with the reinstatement of operations between Mumbai and Hubli, we aim to provide customers with faster connectivity between these two cities. The Hubli-Dharwad region is experiencing rapid growth with a demand for air connectivity, which IndiGo is attempting to fulfil. As India’s leading airline, we are committed to offering our customers seamless connectivity through our extensive 6E network, while ensuring affordable, punctual, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay, is the financial capital of India and one of the most populous cities in the world. Located on the west coast of India, along the Arabian Sea, Mumbai is the heart of the Hindi film industry and a key hub for commerce, fashion, and entertainment. The city’s skyline is a mix of colonial-era buildings, modern skyscrapers, and bustling streets that reflect its dynamic and diverse culture. As the economic powerhouse of the country, Mumbai attracts millions of migrants seeking opportunities, which contributes to its vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Known for cotton ginning and processing mills, the commercial hub of Karnataka, Hubli has emerged as an ideal base to explore the historic sites of North Karnataka. The city boasts of ancient monuments, magnificent temples, monasteries, waterfalls, and wildlife sanctuary that are worth visiting. Some popular attractions are Unkal Lake, Nrupatunga Hill, Utsav Rock Garden, Sri Chandramouleshwara Swami Gudi temple, and Indira Gandhi Glass House Garden.