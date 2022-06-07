Punjab CM gives nod for introducing slew of e-governance reforms in the Revenue department

New Delhi :In several citizen centric decisions aimed at facilitating the people, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave nod for introducing slew of e-governance reforms in the Revenue department.

Decisions to this effect were taken by the Chief Minister in review meeting of the Revenue department held here at his official residence.

Chairing a meeting, the Chief Minister underlined the need for providing smooth and hassle free Revenue services to the people. He said that undue inconvenience of the people in the department needs to be avoided. Bhagwant Mann said that the Department has put the digitized land records on internet so that people can be able to view their Jamabandis and place an order to deliver their fard at their door step or on email adding that the copy of Jamabandi will be delivered to public across the counter through these Fard Kendra/at door step/on email of the applicant after taking online application.

The Chief Minister also gave green signal for Online recording of Khasra Girdawari (e-Girdawari) for which Mobile app and web application was developed by the department to record Khasra Girdawari by Patwaris and inspection of Girdawari by revenue officers, thereof, as per provisions provided in the Punjab Land Record Manual. He said that the Girdawari of Rabi-2022 has already been recorded during March, 2022 through this Mobile App. Bhagwant Mann said that this revolutionary of the online facility to view the Girdawari will be provided to the citizens in public domain.

In another path breaking initiative, the Chief Minister also ordered linkage of phone and email of the land owners with Jamabandis. He said that the mobile and email id of the owners/co-sharers will be linked with Jamabandi and any citizen can submit their applications in the Fard Kendras. Subsequently, Bhagwant Mann said that the concerned Assistant System Manager will enter the details of application viz-a-viz land, owners/co-sharers, id proof etc. on portal and the land records will be fetched automatically.

The Chief Minister further said that Patwaris will login into the software using their credentials and will verify the record. He said that after verifying, the mobile number and email will be linked with applicant’s land records and subsequently SMSs/Alerts will be sent to the owners/co-sharers as and when required. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that these decisions will facilitate the public in a big way.

In another remarkable decision to bring far more efficiency and check the pilferage of state revenue, the Chief Minister gave his nod for abolishing the physical stamp papers. He said that the stamp paper of any denomination can now be obtained via e-stamp i.e. computerized print-out from any stamp vendor or from banks authorised by the State Government. Bhagwant Mann said that in will help in avoiding harassment of general public in getting the stamp paper adding that this step will also help in curbing the stamp paper-linked frauds. Similarly, the Chief Minister also said that five more e-facilities including Loan/Hypothecation Agreement, Agreement of Pledge, Affidavit & Declaration, Demand Promissory Note and Indemnity Bond through National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL) can also be issued through the computer directly.

Further, in order to address the grievances of the citizens being duped by illegal colonisers in State, the Chief Minister also gave nod for launching a portal designed for submission and monitoring of complaints with respect to plots/ lands/ apartments where plots / apartments have been promised / allotted / sale deeds are executed by the developers but possession of plot / apartment has not been handed over. He said that citizens can register their applications on online portal and the applications will be processed accordingly. Bhagwant Mann further said that citizens can track their applications through their registered mobile or email id.