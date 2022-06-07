Punjab CM PAYS OBEISANCE AT SRI DARBAR SAHIB AMRITSAR, PRAYS FOR PEACE, PROGRESS AND PROSPERITY IN THE STATE

New Delhi :Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib and prayed to the Almighty for the peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

“I bowed my head in reverence to Sri Guru Granth Sahib and prayed that my government’s every action should be aimed at making Punjab a front runner state in the county and well-being of its people” said the Chief Minister after paying obeisance at sanctum Sanctorum.

The Chief Minister said that Sri Harmandir Sahib and Sri Akal Takht sahib have been since long remained a source of both worldly and spiritual powers. He said that not only Sikhs but every Punjabi derive power from this land blessed by the great Gurus. Bhagwant Mann prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day and Punjab leads the country in every sphere.

The Chief Minister said that people of state have given such a whopping mandate to his government, so he had paid reverence at this divine place to seek blessings of the almighty to fulfil all the aspirations of people. Bhagwant Mann said that he was feeling rejuvenated after paying obeisance at this divine land. He said that his visit has filled him with new vigour and enthusiasm to serve the people of state with missionary zeal.

The Chief Minister later had a detailed meeting with Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh. During the deliberations they discussed the social and religious issues being confronted by the state. Bhagwant Mann and Jathedar Sri Akal Takht sahib also discussed the issues pertaining to more involvement of youth for putting the state on high growth trajectory.