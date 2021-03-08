Puma Fuels Parcham Girls’ Football Dreams

Mumbai: Global sportswear brand PUMA joined hands to empower Mumbai-based NGO, Parcham which has been breaking the gender stereotypes to bolster its mission of inspiring women from marginalised communities of Mumbra, a small town in Thane district near Mumbai, to take up football and make it a viable career option.

Since October 2012, Parcham has been helping women break free of prejudices and reclaim their freedom through football and now PUMA will support them with training gear and boots that will help the Parcham girls to not only perform better on the field but also bring in a competitive edge. In addition to this, the brand will also leverage its roster of global sports partners and athletes to provide coaching sessions for Parcham’s trainers, coaches and the footballers.

“It’s very heartening to see a global sports brand like PUMA support us in our efforts to encourage more girls to play football. I truly believe sports is an equaliser and have the power to change lives. It is helping us break stereotypes about girls from Mumbra and other marginalised communities. Playing football has not just helped them build their confidence, it has also given them a new outlook and a realization of their right and love for play,” said Salma Ansari of Parcham.

“Sports has the ability to change lives – it is a powerful tool to challenge gender norms and stereotypes. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to play, irrespective of their gender or background. Through this association, we are looking to drive the change needed for a future where every woman and girl has equal opportunities to pursue her dreams,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia.