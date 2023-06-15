PT USHA, President IOA visits KIIT & KISS Athletics Stadium

Today during the selection trials of Indian Universities Athletics Team for the World University Games 2023, Madam PT Usha, Hon’ble MP Rajya Sabha and President, Indian Olympic Association visited the KIIT & KISS Athletics Stadium and enquired about the athletes of her academy participating in the selection trials. She also encouraged other athletes & advised them to win maximum medals in World University Games at Chengdu, China from 28th July – 08th August 2023.

She also wanted to know about the number of events & athletes in which the Indian Contingent is sending for World University Games. This year 335 athletes in 12 disciplines namely (Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Fencing, Judo, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Wushu & Volleyball) are participating in the World University Games 2023. This is the biggest contingent ever that Association of Indian Universities is sending for World University Games.

KIIT is conducting the selection trial of the Indian Universities Teams in 4 disciplines (Archery, Athletics, Badminton & Volleyball) Men & Women Teams on 14th & 15th June 2023 at its premises.

Olympian Priyanka Goswami who has qualified for the 2024 paris Olympics, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Pragyan Prasanti Sahu, Vikrant Malik, Ashish Swain, , Mamali Nag, Shibani Priyadarshini are some of the players from Odisha who are trying their luck to get a chance in the Indian Universities Team for the World University Games 2023.

Dr. Gaganendu Dash, DG Sports, KIIT & KISS has presented T-Shirts of Art of Giving & 1st Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav 2023 handed over madam PT Usha as a token of love & respect on behalf of Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder , KIIT & KISS.

She also enquired about the KISS students that she visited 4 years ago during her visit to the conclave of Odisha Sports Journalism Association meet. She praised the efforts of KIIT & KISS and Prof. Samanta for the promotion of sports.