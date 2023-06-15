Vedanta Aluminium Jharsuguda establishes Butterfly Park to protect 30+ rare species

Jharsuguda : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of Aluminium, established a lush new Butterfly Park within its premises at Jharsuguda, Odisha. The park harbours over 100 meticulously curated selections of plant species that will attract and nurture more than 30 rare and exquisite butterfly species such as the Common Mormon, Zebra Blue and Danaid Eggfly providing them with a nurturing habitat. The Butterfly Park will further play a pivotal role in providing a thriving ecosystem to local flora and fauna such as rare flowering plant species, birds, bees, etc. Through numerous environmental initiatives like the park under its #GreenHearts campaign, Vedanta Aluminium is creating avenues to nurture biodiversity in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Vedanta Aluminium firmly believes that fostering biodiversity is fundamental to its commitment to achieving ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) excellence and UN Sustainable Development Goals. By adhering to the principles of ‘Lifestyle for Environment – LiFE’ a Government of India initiative, the company implements a comprehensive range of measures to preserve and restore biological diversity around its operations, including habitat restoration and conservation projects for endangered species. Through initiatives such as the Butterfly Park, Vedanta Aluminium is also contributing to the UN SDG, particularly Goal 15: Conserving Life on Land.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO – Vedanta Aluminium, Jharsuguda, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe that fostering biodiversity is essential for environmental sustainability, and it aligns with our goals of ESG excellence and sustainable development. We are committed to further strengthening our environmental stewardship in collaboration with the local communities to preserve local flora and fauna. The establishment of Butterfly Park is yet another critical step that bolsters our dedication to preserving local biodiversity. By enhancing the ecosystems with our consistent efforts, we strive to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for all.”

As part of World Environment Week and Biodiversity Week, the company undertook several initiatives in and around its operations under the ambit of its annual, now in its 3rd running year, #GreenHearts campaign:

– City cleanliness drive in Jharsuguda town, in association with the Rotary Club of Jharsuguda

– Awareness programmes on plastic pollution conducted at Asha Kiran, a special education school in Jharsuguda, aiming to educate and inspire young minds to become responsible environmental stewards

– Plantation drive of the vulnerable species Chloroxylon Swietenia

– Employees participated in bicycle rallies and walkathons, representing their commitment towards creating a cleaner and greener environment

– Nukkad Nataks to help spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution through the engaging medium of drama and storytelling

– Drawing and fancy-dress competitions for children with eco-friendly themes

Through collaborative efforts with local communities, Vedanta Aluminium has successfully planted a large number of trees, increasing the green cover in and around their plant operations and creating substantial carbon sinks in the vicinity of their operations.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com