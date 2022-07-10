PSPCL SETS UP HELPLINE FOR IT’S PENSIONERS PSPCL SETS UP HELPLINE FOR IT’S PENSIONERS

New Delhi: Taking forward the resolve of the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to alleviate the woes of the people by making public services online, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set up a dedicated “Pension Helpline” for it’s pensioners.

The helpline, established with an aim to finalise pension cases of its pensioners in a time bound manner and to resolve their problems, will provide telephonic services to PSPCL pensioners for seeking hassle-free information regarding status of their pension cases sent by the field offices to deputy CAO Pension & funds office.

Now, retirees/wards of deceased can call/What’s app/SMS on helpline mobile no. 9646115517 on a designed format, which is available on PSPCL website, on any working day from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM for any information related to the status of their pension cases. The helpline officer will revert back with the status to the concerned retiree/ward of the deceased.

Power Minister S. Harbhajan Singh further informed that PSPCL pensioners can contact to get their queries resolved/replied within 3 to 4 working days. However, if retirees/ wards of the deceased employees visit PSPCL head office or desire to visit concerned Pension Section at Patiala they may visit at allocated time slot i.e. between 12:00 Noon to 1:15 PM.