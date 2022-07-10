REVIVAL OF SPORTS CULTURE IN PUNJAB IS TOPMOST PRIORITY OF PUNJAB GOVERNMENT

New Delhi : Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday said that reviving sports culture in the state has been the topmost priority of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government.

The Punjab Government would ensure that the players who excelled in the field of sports would be encouraged by giving cash prizes. The state government would also formulate an effective policy to provide sports equipment besides healthy food/diet to the sportspersons.

Sports Minister Meet Hayer was here to meet the winners of Khelo India Games- 2022 and encourage them at Punjab Bhawan. He exhorted sportspersons to work hard to make Punjab number one state in the sports. He said that the Punjab government has been working hard to revive the sports culture in the state. He said that Punjabis have a long association with sports.

The Cabinet Minister said that in the Punjab Budget which was recently presented by the Punjab Government, the annual budget for sports has been increased to Rs. 223 crore, which would give a great boost to promote sports. He said that under the policy of the state government, the winners of Gold Medal in Khelo India Games would be awarded Rs. 50,000, Silver Medal winners Rs. 30,000 and Bronze Medal winners will get Rs. 20,000.

The Sports and Youth Services Minister said that although Punjab was ranked 9th overall in Khelo India Games-2022, the Punjabi players have played brilliantly and bagged medals.

Encouraging and motivating the players, he said, “Read the biographies of great players, keep moving forward with the goal set with determination.”

Mr. Meet Hayer urged the players to make their parents, the state and the country proud. He cautioned the players to stay away from drugs and move forward with their natural strength and restrain from consuming any chemical powders or steroids to improve their performance.

Apart from the Principal Secretary Sports and Youth Services Mr. Raj Kamal Chaudhary, Director Mr. Rajesh Dhiman, large number of sports coaches, district sports officers and sportspersons were present on the occasion.