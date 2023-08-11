Providing free and competent legal services to poor and weaker sections of the society

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has been constituted under the Legal Services Authorities (LSA) Act, 1987 to provide free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of the society including beneficiaries covered under Section 12 of the Act and to organize Lok Adalats across the country. For this purpose, the legal services institutions have been setup from the Taluk Court level to the Supreme Court.The following Authorities/Institutions are established to provide free legal aid to poor and weaker sections of the society :-

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) at National level Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) at Supreme Court level 39 High Court Legal Services Committees (HCLSCs) at High Court level 37 State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) at State level 703 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) at District level 2341 Taluk Legal Services Committees (TLSCs) at Taluk level

During last three financial years viz 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, legal assistance provided to number of person in custodyby the Legal Services Institutions are 1,41,925, 2,36,665 and 2,89,969 respectively. In addition,during 1st April 2020 to 31stMarch, 2023, NALSA through SLSAs and DLSAs organized 30,867 Undertrial Review Committee (UTRC) meetings after which 69,734 inmates were released.NALSA also launched a Campaign namely ‘Release_UTRC@75’ from 16th July, 2022 to 13th August, 2022, for release of Prisoners by the Under Trial Review Committee under which 37220 identified persons have been released so far.

(a) The Legal Education Committee of the Bar Council of India (BCI) holds a distinguished and unparalleled position in regulating legal education in India. Established under Section 10(2) (b) of the Advocates’ Act, 1961, this statutory committee plays a pivotal role in laying down guidelines and framing rules for the regulation and upliftment of standards in Legal Education across the nation. It serves as the authoritative body for making decisions concerning Centers of Legal Education, including universities, law departments and law colleges, both for existing institutions and new applicants seeking recognition and approval of affiliation from the BCI. National Law Universities(NLUs) and Law colleges are creation of State Laws and are basically State Universities that are established by the State Government with some distinctive characteristics. The Central Government is not administratively concerned with their functioning. However, these NLUs and the Law colleges also undertake research in various fields of law.

There is no such proposal pending with the Government.