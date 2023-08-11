National

Implementation of Projects under Waste to Energy Programme

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Power has informed that details of Central Financial Assistance (CFA) disbursed for setting up of Waste to Energy projects under Waste to Energy Programme from April 2022 to March 2023 are as given below.

 

State

Project Developer

Location of Plant

CFA disbursed (Rs in Cr)

Andhra Pradesh

M/s Gayatri Bio Organics Ltd.

East Godavri District, A.P.

0.42

Andhra Pradesh

M/s Jindal Urban Waste management (Vizag) Limited

Bheemunipatnam mandal, village, Vizag, Andhra Pradesh

50.00

Gujarat

APMC Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

1.00

Gujarat

M/s Turquoise Bio Natural Energy Pvt Ltd

Village Ochhan, Amod, Bharuch, Gujarat

0.37

Haryana

M/s Amrit Fertilizers

Bada Gaon Road, Village Kunjpura, Distt. Karnal, Haryana

3.50

Telangana

M/s Gayatri Bio Organics Ltd.

Sadasivpet Mandal, Medak District, Telangana

0.33

Uttar Pradesh

M/s Purshottam Ram Foods Industries Pvt Ltd

Kumbhrawa Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

1.80

West Bengal

M/s. Pal Food Product

Dist. Murshidabad, West Bengal-742102

0.067

 

 

Total

Rs 57.48 cr

 

List of new biomethanation plants established with support of CFA under Waste to Energy Programme during FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24, as on 31.07.2023 is as given below.

New biomethanation plants established during FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24 (as on 31.07.2023) which were provided CFA or granted In-principle approval of CFA under Waste to Energy Programme

 

State

Project Developer

Location of Plant

Type of plant

Plant Capacity
(kg/day)

Haryana

M/s Amrit Fertilizers

Kunjpura,Distt. Karnal,Haryana

BioCNG

4200

Karnataka

M/s Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited

Jamakhandi Taluk, Bagalkot District, Karnataka

BioCNG

10200

Maharashtra

Jakraya Sugar Ltd.

Solapur, Maharashtra

BioCNG

20000

Maharashtra

Natural Sugar and
Allied Industries Ltd

District Osmanabad, Ranjani,
Maharashtra

BioCNG

5500

Maharashtra

NobleExchange
Environment Solutions
Pune LLP

Gat No 443, Ambi
nigade road, Village
Ambi, Taluka Maval,
PUNE

BioCNG

6000

Punjab

Verbio India Pvt. Ltd.

Vill. Bhutal kalan, Lehra Dugal, K-M Stone 7-8, Raidharana road, tehsil-Lehragaga, Sangrur, Punjab

BioCNG

33000

Tamil Nadu

Srinivas Waste
Management Service
Private Limited

Egmore, Part 1 Village, Egmore, Taluk, Chennai

BioCNG

4800

Uttar Pradesh

MITTAL ENTERPRISES

Village – Chittora Mahiuddinpur, Tehsil Garhmukteswar, District Hapur Pin

BioCNG

5600

 

The Minister informed that the Government of India has taken several initiatives to set up biomethanation plants across the country which, inter alia, include the following:

  1. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has notified the National Bioenergy Programme in November, 2022 with budgetary outlay of Rs. 1715 Crore for a period 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2026 to be implemented in two phases. The first phase has budget outlay of Rs. 858 Crore. This Programme supports setting up of Bioenergy plants by providing Central financial assistance.

  1. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative in October, 2018 which assures offtake of BioCNG/Compressed Biogas (CBG) after purification through Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for sale as automotive fuels.

  1. Under the GOBARDHAN scheme implemented by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, a financial assistance upto Rs. 50.00 lakh per district is available for setting up of community biogas plants in villages, blocks / district.

  1. Finalization of standard ‘Design, Construction, Installation and Operation of Biogas (Biomethane) Plant  Code of Practice’

Under the Waste to Energy Programme guidelines dated 02.11.2022, inspection of the plants for performance monitoring for a minimum of 3 consecutive months by designated inspection agencies is required before the release of Central Financial Assistance including a continuous operation of the plant for at least 72 hours, during which the plant must maintain an average operational capacity of 80% of its rated capacity.

In addition, developers are required to share generation data of the Waste to Energy plants through SCADA System or a remote monitoring system, to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.