Implementation of Projects under Waste to Energy Programme

The Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Power has informed that details of Central Financial Assistance (CFA) disbursed for setting up of Waste to Energy projects under Waste to Energy Programme from April 2022 to March 2023 are as given below.

State Project Developer Location of Plant CFA disbursed (Rs in Cr) Andhra Pradesh M/s Gayatri Bio Organics Ltd. East Godavri District, A.P. 0.42 Andhra Pradesh M/s Jindal Urban Waste management (Vizag) Limited Bheemunipatnam mandal, village, Vizag, Andhra Pradesh 50.00 Gujarat APMC Ahmedabad Ahmedabad, Gujarat 1.00 Gujarat M/s Turquoise Bio Natural Energy Pvt Ltd Village Ochhan, Amod, Bharuch, Gujarat 0.37 Haryana M/s Amrit Fertilizers Bada Gaon Road, Village Kunjpura, Distt. Karnal, Haryana 3.50 Telangana M/s Gayatri Bio Organics Ltd. Sadasivpet Mandal, Medak District, Telangana 0.33 Uttar Pradesh M/s Purshottam Ram Foods Industries Pvt Ltd Kumbhrawa Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 1.80 West Bengal M/s. Pal Food Product Dist. Murshidabad, West Bengal-742102 0.067 Total Rs 57.48 cr

List of new biomethanation plants established with support of CFA under Waste to Energy Programme during FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24, as on 31.07.2023 is as given below.

New biomethanation plants established during FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24 (as on 31.07.2023) which were provided CFA or granted In-principle approval of CFA under Waste to Energy Programme

State Project Developer Location of Plant Type of plant Plant Capacity

(kg/day) Haryana M/s Amrit Fertilizers Kunjpura,Distt. Karnal,Haryana BioCNG 4200 Karnataka M/s Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited Jamakhandi Taluk, Bagalkot District, Karnataka BioCNG 10200 Maharashtra Jakraya Sugar Ltd. Solapur, Maharashtra BioCNG 20000 Maharashtra Natural Sugar and

Allied Industries Ltd District Osmanabad, Ranjani,

Maharashtra BioCNG 5500 Maharashtra NobleExchange

Environment Solutions

Pune LLP Gat No 443, Ambi

nigade road, Village

Ambi, Taluka Maval,

PUNE BioCNG 6000 Punjab Verbio India Pvt. Ltd. Vill. Bhutal kalan, Lehra Dugal, K-M Stone 7-8, Raidharana road, tehsil-Lehragaga, Sangrur, Punjab BioCNG 33000 Tamil Nadu Srinivas Waste

Management Service

Private Limited Egmore, Part 1 Village, Egmore, Taluk, Chennai BioCNG 4800 Uttar Pradesh MITTAL ENTERPRISES Village – Chittora Mahiuddinpur, Tehsil Garhmukteswar, District Hapur Pin BioCNG 5600

The Minister informed that the Government of India has taken several initiatives to set up biomethanation plants across the country which, inter alia, include the following:

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has notified the National Bioenergy Programme in November, 2022 with budgetary outlay of Rs. 1715 Crore for a period 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2026 to be implemented in two phases. The first phase has budget outlay of Rs. 858 Crore. This Programme supports setting up of Bioenergy plants by providing Central financial assistance.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative in October, 2018 which assures offtake of BioCNG/Compressed Biogas (CBG) after purification through Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for sale as automotive fuels.

Under the GOBARDHAN scheme implemented by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, a financial assistance upto Rs. 50.00 lakh per district is available for setting up of community biogas plants in villages, blocks / district.

Finalization of standard ‘Design, Construction, Installation and Operation of Biogas (Biomethane) Plant  Code of Practice’

Under the Waste to Energy Programme guidelines dated 02.11.2022, inspection of the plants for performance monitoring for a minimum of 3 consecutive months by designated inspection agencies is required before the release of Central Financial Assistance including a continuous operation of the plant for at least 72 hours, during which the plant must maintain an average operational capacity of 80% of its rated capacity.

In addition, developers are required to share generation data of the Waste to Energy plants through SCADA System or a remote monitoring system, to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.