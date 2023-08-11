Implementation of Projects under Waste to Energy Programme

The Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Power has informed that details of Central Financial Assistance (CFA) disbursed for setting up of Waste to Energy projects under Waste to Energy Programme from April 2022 to March 2023 are as given below.
|
State
|
Project Developer
|
Location of Plant
|
CFA disbursed (Rs in Cr)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
M/s Gayatri Bio Organics Ltd.
|
East Godavri District, A.P.
|
0.42
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
M/s Jindal Urban Waste management (Vizag) Limited
|
Bheemunipatnam mandal, village, Vizag, Andhra Pradesh
|
50.00
|
Gujarat
|
APMC Ahmedabad
|
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|
1.00
|
Gujarat
|
M/s Turquoise Bio Natural Energy Pvt Ltd
|
Village Ochhan, Amod, Bharuch, Gujarat
|
0.37
|
Haryana
|
M/s Amrit Fertilizers
|
Bada Gaon Road, Village Kunjpura, Distt. Karnal, Haryana
|
3.50
|
Telangana
|
M/s Gayatri Bio Organics Ltd.
|
Sadasivpet Mandal, Medak District, Telangana
|
0.33
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
M/s Purshottam Ram Foods Industries Pvt Ltd
|
Kumbhrawa Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|
1.80
|
West Bengal
|
M/s. Pal Food Product
|
Dist. Murshidabad, West Bengal-742102
|
0.067
|
|
|
Total
|
Rs 57.48 cr
List of new biomethanation plants established with support of CFA under Waste to Energy Programme during FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24, as on 31.07.2023 is as given below.
New biomethanation plants established during FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-24 (as on 31.07.2023) which were provided CFA or granted In-principle approval of CFA under Waste to Energy Programme
|
State
|
Project Developer
|
Location of Plant
|
Type of plant
|
Plant Capacity
|
Haryana
|
M/s Amrit Fertilizers
|
Kunjpura,Distt. Karnal,Haryana
|
BioCNG
|
4200
|
Karnataka
|
M/s Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited
|
Jamakhandi Taluk, Bagalkot District, Karnataka
|
BioCNG
|
10200
|
Maharashtra
|
Jakraya Sugar Ltd.
|
Solapur, Maharashtra
|
BioCNG
|
20000
|
Maharashtra
|
Natural Sugar and
|
District Osmanabad, Ranjani,
|
BioCNG
|
5500
|
Maharashtra
|
NobleExchange
|
Gat No 443, Ambi
|
BioCNG
|
6000
|
Punjab
|
Verbio India Pvt. Ltd.
|
Vill. Bhutal kalan, Lehra Dugal, K-M Stone 7-8, Raidharana road, tehsil-Lehragaga, Sangrur, Punjab
|
BioCNG
|
33000
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Srinivas Waste
|
Egmore, Part 1 Village, Egmore, Taluk, Chennai
|
BioCNG
|
4800
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
MITTAL ENTERPRISES
|
Village – Chittora Mahiuddinpur, Tehsil Garhmukteswar, District Hapur Pin
|
BioCNG
|
5600
The Minister informed that the Government of India has taken several initiatives to set up biomethanation plants across the country which, inter alia, include the following:
-
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has notified the National Bioenergy Programme in November, 2022 with budgetary outlay of Rs. 1715 Crore for a period 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2026 to be implemented in two phases. The first phase has budget outlay of Rs. 858 Crore. This Programme supports setting up of Bioenergy plants by providing Central financial assistance.
-
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative in October, 2018 which assures offtake of BioCNG/Compressed Biogas (CBG) after purification through Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for sale as automotive fuels.
-
Under the GOBARDHAN scheme implemented by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, a financial assistance upto Rs. 50.00 lakh per district is available for setting up of community biogas plants in villages, blocks / district.
-
Finalization of standard ‘Design, Construction, Installation and Operation of Biogas (Biomethane) Plant Code of Practice’
Under the Waste to Energy Programme guidelines dated 02.11.2022, inspection of the plants for performance monitoring for a minimum of 3 consecutive months by designated inspection agencies is required before the release of Central Financial Assistance including a continuous operation of the plant for at least 72 hours, during which the plant must maintain an average operational capacity of 80% of its rated capacity.
In addition, developers are required to share generation data of the Waste to Energy plants through SCADA System or a remote monitoring system, to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.