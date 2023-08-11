National

6 BioCNG plants and more than 11,100 small biogas plants commissioned under National Bioenergy Programme

The Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Power has informed that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy notified the National Bioenergy Programme (NBP) in November, 2022 for the period 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2026. This programme, with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 1715 Crore, shall be implemented in two phases. The first phase has a budgetary outlay of Rs. 858 Crore. This programme provides Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for setting up of Bioenergy plants.

As on 31.07.2023, six BioCNG plants and 11,143 small biogas plants have been commissioned, sanctions for which have been issued under the NBP guidelines notified on 02.11.2022. The State/ UT-wise details of these plants are given below.

S. No.

State / Union Territory

No. of plants commissioned and sanctions for which have been issued under the NBP guidelines notified on 2.11.2022

No. of Small Biogas Plants

No. of BioCNG plants

1

Andhra Pradesh

30

0

2

Bihar

9

0

3

Chhattisgarh

118

0

4

Goa

11

0

5

Gujarat

224

0

6

Haryana

43

0

7

Karnataka

2488

0

8

Kerala

683

0

9

Madhya Pradesh

2083

0

10

Maharashtra

4167

3

11

Odisha

96

0

12

Punjab

835

1

13

Rajasthan

20

0

14

Tamil Nadu

46

1

15

Uttar Pradesh

126

1

16

Uttarakhand

164

0

Total

11143

6

 

National Bioenergy Programme, inter alia, promotes the utilization of biomass such as surplus agricultural residue, agro-based industrial residue, industrial wood-waste, forest residue, energy plantation based biomass etc. for energy generation and therefore would not pose a risk of deforestation.

