6 BioCNG plants and more than 11,100 small biogas plants commissioned under National Bioenergy Programme

The Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Power has informed that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy notified the National Bioenergy Programme (NBP) in November, 2022 for the period 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2026. This programme, with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 1715 Crore, shall be implemented in two phases. The first phase has a budgetary outlay of Rs. 858 Crore. This programme provides Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for setting up of Bioenergy plants.

As on 31.07.2023, six BioCNG plants and 11,143 small biogas plants have been commissioned, sanctions for which have been issued under the NBP guidelines notified on 02.11.2022. The State/ UT-wise details of these plants are given below.

S. No. State / Union Territory No. of plants commissioned and sanctions for which have been issued under the NBP guidelines notified on 2.11.2022 No. of Small Biogas Plants No. of BioCNG plants 1 Andhra Pradesh 30 0 2 Bihar 9 0 3 Chhattisgarh 118 0 4 Goa 11 0 5 Gujarat 224 0 6 Haryana 43 0 7 Karnataka 2488 0 8 Kerala 683 0 9 Madhya Pradesh 2083 0 10 Maharashtra 4167 3 11 Odisha 96 0 12 Punjab 835 1 13 Rajasthan 20 0 14 Tamil Nadu 46 1 15 Uttar Pradesh 126 1 16 Uttarakhand 164 0 Total 11143 6

National Bioenergy Programme, inter alia, promotes the utilization of biomass such as surplus agricultural residue, agro-based industrial residue, industrial wood-waste, forest residue, energy plantation based biomass etc. for energy generation and therefore would not pose a risk of deforestation.