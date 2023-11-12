Prime Minister wishes everyone a Happy Diwali

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
In a X post, the Prime Minister said;
“देश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को दीपावली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।
Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023