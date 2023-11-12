Prime Minister celebrates Diwali with Jawans in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with Jawans.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces.”

Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. pic.twitter.com/7vcFlq2izL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication. pic.twitter.com/KE5eaxoglw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023