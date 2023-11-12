NationalTop News

Prime Minister celebrates Diwali with Jawans in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi Illuminates Diwali Spirit with Jawans in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with Jawans.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces.”

 

 

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.