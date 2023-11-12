Prime Minister celebrates Diwali with Jawans in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with Jawans.
In a X post, the Prime Minister said;
“Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces.”
Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. pic.twitter.com/7vcFlq2izL
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023
Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication. pic.twitter.com/KE5eaxoglw
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023
The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience. pic.twitter.com/Ve1OuQuZXY
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023