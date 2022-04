Kathmandu: Nepal PM Bahadur Deuba lands in Delhi at 3 PM IST today; Holds talks with PM Modi at 11 am on Saturday.

Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba to arrive in India on a three-day visit today.

He will meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar on April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on April 3, besides his other engagements