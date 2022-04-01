Oasis Fertility sets foot in Odisha; launches the first centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Oasis Fertility, one of the leading fertility chains in India announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art full-fledged IVF centre in Odisha at Bhubaneswar. Backed by a highly competent team of Fertility Specialists, India’s finest Embryologists, and Scientists, Oasis Fertility enables couples to achieve their parenthood dreams through systematic, holistic, compassionate, and tech-based advanced fertility treatments.

The IVF centre that is well equipped to offer fertility treatments to both men and women was inaugurated by Shri Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Former Member of Parliament. Mr Kiran Gadela, Co-founder & Managing Director, Oasis Fertility, Dr Durga G. Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, Dr Prasanta Kumar Nayak, Consultant & Fertility Specialist, Bhubaneswar, Oasis Fertility, Dr Krishna Chaitanya Mantravadi – Scientific Head & Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility and Mr Sudhaker Jadhav – Chief Operating Officer, Oasis Fertility graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr Kiran Gadela, Co-founder & Managing Director, Oasis Fertility said, “Glad to spread our wings in Odisha. We are a tech-driven fertility centre with a team of top-notch clinicians, embryologists, and other healthcare professionals striving tirelessly to offer nothing but the best when it comes to treatment and services. Our reliance on technology such as EWS (Electronic Witnessing System), PGT (Pre-implantation Genetic Testing), MACS, etc. has helped us in providing consistently high success rates. Another unique technology is Artis, our in-house software that has enabled us to digitalize the entire patient journey without any hiccups”.

Dr Durga G. Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility stated, “We are elated to launch our centre in Bhubaneswar. With the tremendous lifestyle changes, obesity, stress, delayed parenthood, unhealthy food habits, etc. there has been a steady rise in infertility in India. Our expertise in tech-based fertility treatments has helped us gift the joy of parenthood to several thousand couples. But awareness about the treatment possibilities has not yet penetrated several regions of the country. The Fertility Preservation technique even enables cancer survivors to become parents at their convenient pace. We use the power of technology to offer transparent, evidence-based fertility treatments to couples that make their parenthood journey convenient, stress-free and joyful”.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Dr Prasanta Kumar Nayak, Consultant & Fertility Specialist, Bhubaneswar, Oasis Fertility said, “Infertility has increased in India during the past 2 decades. But numerous fertility treatment options are available that can help in overcoming infertility and attain parenthood. Fertility declines with age and it is imperative to consult a fertility specialist if the couples are unable to conceive even after a year. Male infertility is also on the rise due to stress, excessive use of gadgets, smoking, consumption of alcohol, obesity, etc. We offer several advanced male fertility treatment options like Micro-TESE, TESA, MACS, etc. that can even help men with low sperm count attain fatherhood”.

Dr Krishna Chaitanya Mantravadi – Scientific Head & Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility stated, “Happy to bring the best and latest advanced fertility treatments to the state of Odisha. Our steadfast commitment, ethics, and world-class treatment have earned us the reputation of being one of the leaders in the fertility space. PGT technology is a boon that can prevent the transfer of genetic diseases from parents to the child and EWS helps us in maintaining genuineness and transparency thereby ensuring the couples get to embrace their biological child without any mismatch issues. Through deep engagement and feedback system, we leave no stone unturned to make the parenthood journey a hassle-free experience”.