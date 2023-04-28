New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 91FM transmitters today to boost radio connectivity in the country. The FM transmitters of 100 Watt will be inaugurated through video conferencing. These transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and two Union Territories.

A special focus of the expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas. The States and Union Territories which are covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Ladakh.