Odisha: 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited Kendrapada district and reviewed various developmental works

Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited Kendrapada district today and reviewed various developmental works and gave necessary advice and instructions to take steps for its progress.

Pandian has visited famous Baladevjiew Temple in Kendrapara, Dadhibaman Jew Temple in Golarahat and Ramachandi Temple in Ramnagar. The 5T Secretary held discussions with the Baladevjiew Temple trust and sevayats and asked them to prepare a DPR for the further development and beautification of the shrine. He also directed the District Administration to prepare a DPR for the development and beautification of Dadhibaman Jew Temple and Ramachandi Temple.

The 5T Secretary visited the proposed Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel Plant site at Adoi in Mahakalapada block. He discussed with various officials and reviewed the preliminary preparations of the project. He directed the district Collector and plant officials to start the work immediately. He also reviewed the proposed extension of the Marshaghai-Jambu Canal road. He asked to speed up the implementation of the project, which is being developed at the cost of Rs 110 crore.

At the Kendrapara Circuit House, Pandian held discussions with about 130 civil society organizations and associations about the development of the district. He directed the District Collector to immediately solve all the problems that can be resolved at the district level. He also assured that steps will be taken to solve the problems at the level of the state government after proper discussion.

Pandian, who is on a two-day visit to the district, first visited the RMC Complex in Kendrapara district and reviewed the construction work of a of 500 MT cold storage under RMC there and ordered to complete it at the earliest.

He also visited Sankalp project at Jajanga in Kendrapara block. Golden grass craft project is being implemented here. The 5T Secretary interacted with the members of self-help groups working and understood their works and problems. He advised the Handicrafts Department to take steps for proper marketing of various products made in golden grass and to involve more and more self-help groups in this project.

Pandian reviewed the fish farming project run by Jai Sankat Mochan and Maa Sarala Women Self Help Groups in Badamulabasanta area.

Later, Pandian visited the State Institute of Plumbing Technology in Pattamundai. After discussing with the teachers and students there, he advised the chairman to take steps in this regard so that the students can get employment immediately after passing. After that he reviewed the work of Indoor Stadium and Indoor Hall and advised to complete the work soon.

Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to CM, Kendrapara Collector Amrit Ruturaj and other officials of different departments and the Chief Minister’s Office were present during the 5T Secretary’s visit.