A tripartite Memorandum of Settlement between the Centre, Assam, representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) signed in New Delhi

New Delhi: A tripartite Memorandum of Settlement between the Centre, Assam government and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) was signed in New Delhi today in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The settlement is another significant milestone towards making North-East insurgency-free by 2024 and fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous North East.

The agreement aims to completely bring an end to the insurgency in the Dima Hasao District of Assam. This agreement will put a complete end to the insurgency in the Dima Hasao district of Assam. Talking to media in New Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said with this, there are no more armed groups in Assam today.

Our correspondent reports that under the agreement, the representatives of DNLA have agreed to abjure violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their armed groups, vacate all camps occupied by DNLA cadres and join the mainstream.

Today’s agreement provides for necessary measures to be taken by the Government of India and the Government of Assam to rehabilitate surrendered armed cadres of DNLA. To this effect, a Special Development package of 500 crore rupees each, will also be provided by the Government of India and the Government of Assam over a period of five years, for all-round development of NCHAC as well as Dimasa people residing in other parts of the State