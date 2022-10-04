Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both the leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Modi reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

He emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. Mr Modi underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences on public health and the environment.

The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November last year.