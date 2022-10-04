Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to inquire into the alleged irregularities and discrepancies in the power subsidy given by the AAP government to the BSES Discoms.

The Lieutenant Governor has sought a report in the matter within seven days. The LG has questioned why Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission order issued in the year 2018, directing the Delhi Government to pay electricity subsidies to consumers through DBT, has not been implemented till now.

According to a source, LG secretariat has received a complaint raising several issues of impropriety and discrepancies in the power subsidy matter.