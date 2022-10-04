Maharashtra: Preparations are completed for celebrations of 66th Dhammachakra Pravartan Day in Deekshabhoomi Nagpur.

The architect of Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism on day of VijayaDashmi in Nagpur on 14th October 1956 with lakhs of his followers.

To mark this historic event millions of followers visit Deekshabhoomi to pay tribute at the Central Memorial of Dr. Ambedkar inside Deekshbhoomi Stupa from today. The main program of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day will be held tomorrow evening with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ramdas Athawale, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as chief guests.

The president of Param Poojya Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Committee, Bhadanta Arya Nagarjuna Surei Sasai will preside over the function.

Since the 66th Dhammachakra Pravartan Day on Dikshabhumi will be celebrated with great enthusiasm after coming out of the corona pandemic, lakhs of followers will come to Dikshabhumi. Stalls of Books, artefacts and Statues are being established on this occasion in Deekshabhoomi premises.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Municipal Corporation has set up a 24×7 municipal control room to avoid any inconvenience to followers .Police force is also deployed to avoid any untoward incident.