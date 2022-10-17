Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras

New Delhi The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi today. The Prime Minister also inaugurated 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers. Furthermore, the Prime Minister also launched Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana – One Nation One Fertiliser. During the event, the Prime Minister also released the 12th instalment amount of Rs. 16,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. During the event, the Prime Minister also launched ‘Indian Edge’, an e-magazine on fertiliser. Shri Modi took a walkthrough of Theme Pavilion of Startup Exhibition and inspected the products on display.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister started by acknowledging the presence of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan in one premise, and said that we can see the live form of this mantra here today. He further elaborated that Kisan Sammelan is a means to make the lives of farmers easier, boost their capability and promote advanced agricultural techniques.

“More than 600 Pradan Mantri Sammridhi Kendra have been inaugurated today”, Shri Modi said. He further elaborated that these Kendras are not merely sales centres for fertiliser but a mechanism for establishing a deep bond with the farmers of the country. Regarding the fresh instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), the Prime Minister said that the money reaches the accounts of the farmers directly without involving any middleman. “Another instalment of Rs 16,000 crore has also been released to crores of farmer families as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi”, Shri Modi added and expressed happiness that this instalment is reaching the farmers just before Diwali. The Prime Minister also said that today, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana – One Nation One Fertiliser has also been launched which is a scheme of ensuring affordable quality fertiliser of Bharat brand to the farmers.

Highlighting the steps that have immensely benefited the hardworking farmers, the Prime Minister remarked that India is rapidly moving towards self-sufficiency in liquid nano urea production. Shri Modi pointed out, “Nano Urea is a medium to produce more with less cost.” Stating its benefits, the Prime Minister said that a sack full of urea can now be replaced by a single bottle of nano urea. He further added that the transportation costs of urea would go down significantly.

The Prime Minister mentioned two new measures in the fertiliser reform story of India. Firstly, a campaign is being initiated today to develop more than 3.25 lakh fertiliser shops across the country as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras. These will be centres where farmers can buy not only fertilisers and seeds but also implement soil testing and avail useful information about farming techniques. Secondly, with One Nation, One Fertiliser, the farmer is going to get rid of all kinds of confusion about the quality of the fertiliser and its availability. “Now the urea sold in the country will be of the same name, same brand and same quality and this brand is Bharat! Now urea will be available only under ‘Bharat’ brand name in the entire country”, Shri Modi remarked. He further added that it will result in reducing the cost of fertilisers and increase their availability.

while addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that PM’s presence on this occasion reflects his commitment for farmers. He also said under PM’s able leadership new initiatives are being taken. Dr Mandaviya said that PM has always worked with ‘Total Approach’ for farming sector and that several initiatives have been taken to strengthen farmers by government. Union Minister further said that whether its adoption of new technology in Agriculture, encouraging ‘Smart Technology’ or providing better marketplace for farmers’ produce, much has been achieved under PM’s leadership.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya further added that Research in Agriculture has also been encouraged and due to this, India became world’s first country which started commercial production of Nano Urea. The Minister said that 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras will strengthen farmers in many ways.

The Minister also informed that the Pradanmantri Kisan Samrudhi Kendra (PMKSK) will cater to the needs of the farmers in the country and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements) including testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilizers. These Kendras will also help create awareness among the farmers.

Background

The event brings together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1500 Agri Startups. More than 1 crore farmers from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually. The Sammelan will also witness the participation of researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers. Under the scheme, the retail fertiliser shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, implements), testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertiliser shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK.

The Prime Minister also launched Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana – One Nation One Fertiliser. Under the scheme, Prime Minister launched Bharat Urea Bags, which will help companies market fertilisers under the single brand name ‘Bharat’.