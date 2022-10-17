Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will preside over the Anubhav Awards Ceremony for the years 2020, 2021 & 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan tomorrow

New Delhi : The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare will be holding the Anubhav Awards Ceremony in New Delhi tomorrow to felicitate the awardees for their write-ups for the years 2020, 2021 & 2022.

Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh will preside over the Award Ceremony and will launch Integrated Pensioners’ Portal, a single window to address the needs of pensioners.

The State Bank of India has become the first Pension Disbursing Bank which has integrated its portal with the portal of DoPPW and the same shall be part of this launch. The Department conducted a Root-cause analysis of Pensioners’ Grievances which revealed that Bank related grievances comprised a majority of grievances. This was followed up by a new scheme of Bankers’ Awareness Program wherein workshops for Pension dealing staff of Banks are being conducted to spread awareness of the latest measures taken by the DoPPW for Pensioners. The first Bankers’ Awareness Program was conducted jointly with SBI at Udaipur in which the roadmap of Integrating all Pension disbursing Banks’ portals with BHAVISHYA portal was conceived.

On the directions of the Prime Minister of India, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) had launched an online platform entitled ‘Anubhav’ in March 2015. It is a means for retiring employees to showcase significant achievements made during their service period. It also provides them with an opportunity to convey information related to their contribution in enhancing the effectiveness of the various Government policies. It is envisaged that this culture of leaving notes by retirees will become the foundation stone of good governance and administrative reforms in future. Anubhav Portal provides a Platform to retiring Government Employees for sharing their experiences while working in different Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. 92 Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations have registered on Anubhav Portal of this Department and 8722 write-ups have been published as on 30.09.2022.

The retiring employees submit a write-up voluntarily of up to 5000 words along with appropriate attachments, if needed, on the portal. The retiring employees can submit the write-up on any of the 20 defined areas. The awards constitute a Medal, a Certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 10,000.

During an interaction with the beneficiaries of Bhavishya portal on 15–June-22, Dr. Jitendra Singh, suggested setting up of a Single Pensioners’ Portal for Ease of Living of pensioners. Accordingly, with a view to enhance “Ease of Living’ of pensioners, the Department has developed an Integrated Pensioners’ Portal using the Bhavishya Portal as the base portal, to provide a Single Pensioners’ Portal. This incorporates various stand-alone Portals of Doppw viz. BHAVISHYA, CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV, SANKALP, ANUDAAN etc. & Banks’ portals so as to provide multiple services from a single window.

All these along with portals of Pension Disbursing Banks are now being integrated to create an Integrated Pensioners’ Portal. Pensioners can access this portal for all their pension-related activities such as submission of application of pension, tracking, downloading ePPO/ eSSA, viewing of circulars, lodging of grievances, acquiring pension-related bank information like pension slips, form 16, life certificate status etc. “Integrated Pensioners’ Portal” shall be integrated with all Pension Disbursing Banks. This will provide an opportunity to all banks to showcase their services for pensioners and it will enable the pensioners to select a bank based on the services provided and geographical location. Initially the services shall be available to 1.7 lakh Central Government Civil pensioners whose cases have been processed through Bhavishya and subsequently shall be extended to all the central government pensioners.

During the event, Pre-Retirement counseling sessions will also be held for Central Government Civil employees, who are due to retire in the coming months. The counselling includes sessions on Bhavishya Portal and Integrated Pensioners’ Portal, Digital Life Certificate/Face authentication, Retirement Benefits and Income Tax related issues of pensioners.