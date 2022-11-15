Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds brief discussions with world leaders at the start of the G-20 Summit in Bali. Mr. Modi interacted with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and President of Senegal and Chairman of the African Union Macky Sall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict. He said, the need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. Mr. Modi stated this while addressing the first working session of G-20 on the issue of Food and Energy Security in Bali, Indonesia today.

Referring to India’s G-20 presidency next year, Mr. Modi expressed confidence that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, it will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world. Talking about COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said India ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also supplied to many countries in need. He said the current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. He added that today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. He stressed on the need to build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains. He said, India is promoting natural farming and re-popularizing nutritious and traditional food grains like millets for sustainable food security.