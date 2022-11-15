National

PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Telugu superstar Krishna Garu

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Telugu superstar Krishna Garu. Shri Modi has said that Krishna Garu’s demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family. Om Shanti.”

