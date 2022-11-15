Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

He said, the need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. Mr. Modi stated this while addressing the first working session of G-20 on the issue of Food and Energy Security in Bali, Indonesia today.

Reminding the horrors of Second World War, the Prime Minister said, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace and now it’s our turn.

He said, climate change, Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world and the global supply chains are in ruins. He added that the onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders.

Referring to India’s G-20 presidency next year, Mr. Modi expressed confidence that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, it will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world.

Talking about COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said India ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also supplied to many countries in need.

He said the current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. He added that today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution.

He stressed on the need to build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains. He said, India is promoting natural farming and re-popularising nutritious and traditional foodgrains like millets for sustainable food security.

AIR correspondent reports, Underlining that India’s energy security is also important for global growth, the Prime Minister opposed promotion of any restrictions on the supply of energy. He emphasized that stability in the energy market should be ensured.

His remarks came in the backdrop of Western countries’ call against procurement of Russian oil and gas. Ahead of G-20 session, Mr. Modi also held brief discussions with world leaders on the sideline of the summit. Mr. Modi interacted with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders shared warm hug at Bali.

The Prime Minister also met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and others. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to have several bilateral interactions with the G20 leaders to brief them on India’s evolving G20 priorities.