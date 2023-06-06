Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred highest civilian award of Suriname

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname – Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star.
In response to a tweet by the President of India, the Prime Minister said;
“Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname – Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between our countries.”
