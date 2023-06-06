“Development Of 25 Km 2-lane Highway In Nagaland Is Being Undertaken To Bolster Connectivity With Neighboring States In Northeast Region”- Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said in Nagaland, we are currently undertaking the development of a 25 KM 2-lane highway with hard shoulders, spanning from Chakabama to Zunheboto, as part of Package-3.







In a series of tweets the Minister informed the main aim of this project is to bolster connectivity with neighboring states in the northeast region, offering efficient, sustainable, and economical transportation options for all commuters.







Shri Gadkari said under the leadership of the Prime Minister we are committed to delivering top-tier highway infrastructure in the northeast region, thereby catalyzing its economic progress.



