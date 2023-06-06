Every initiative of the NDA Government reflects our belief in the limitless potential of our Nari Shakti- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared articles, graphics, videos and information regarding the measure taken for women empowerment in the last 9 years.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“Every initiative of the NDA Government reflects our belief in the limitless potential of our Nari Shakti. Their dreams are building a stronger, inclusive and brighter India. Do see the NaMo App for interesting content on #9YearsOfWomenLedDevelopment.”



