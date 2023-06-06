NationalTop News

Every initiative of the NDA Government reflects our belief in the limitless potential of our Nari Shakti- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared articles, graphics, videos and information regarding the measure taken for women empowerment in the last 9 years.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Every initiative of the NDA Government reflects our belief in the limitless potential of our Nari Shakti. Their dreams are building a stronger, inclusive and brighter India. Do see the NaMo App for interesting content on #9YearsOfWomenLedDevelopment.”

