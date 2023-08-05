Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates compound women team on clinching India’s first-ever Gold Medal at the World Archery Championship

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian women’s compound team on clinching India’s first-ever Gold medal at the World Archery Championship in Berlin.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“A proud moment for India as our exceptional compound Women’s Team brings home India’s first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championship held in Berlin. Congratulations to our champions! Their hard work and dedication have led to this outstanding outcome.”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian women’s compound team on clinching India’s first-ever Gold medal at the World Archery Championship in Berlin.