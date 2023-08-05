Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates compound women team on clinching India’s first-ever Gold Medal at the World Archery Championship

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian women’s compound team on clinching India’s first-ever Gold medal at the World Archery Championship in Berlin.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;



“A proud moment for India as our exceptional compound Women’s Team brings home India’s first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championship held in Berlin. Congratulations to our champions! Their hard work and dedication have led to this outstanding outcome.”







