Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds digital health facilities

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed great satisfaction that crores of people are getting full benefits from digital facilities of health.



In a tweet, Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed that more than 5 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created through NCD portal under the National Program for Non-Communicable Diseases.



Responding to the tweet of Union Minister, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“बहुत अच्छी जानकारी! देशभर के हमारे गरीब भाई-बहनों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं मिलें, ये हमारी प्राथमिकता है। यह अत्यंत संतोष की बात है कि डिजिटल हो रही इन सुविधाओं से करोड़ों लोगों तक इनका भरपूर लाभ पहुंच रहा है।”



