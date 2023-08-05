Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah will launch the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune on Sunday, August 6. Showing firm belief in the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar se Samridhi”, the Ministry of Cooperation has taken several initiatives to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. In this direction, the office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies is being computerized to promote ease of doing business in the cooperative sector.

The main objectives of computerization of the Central Registrar’s Office are:

i. Completely paperless application and processing

ii. Automatic compliance with Multi State Co-operative Societies Act (MSCS Act) and Rules through software

iii. Enhancing Ease of Doing Business

iv. Digital communication

v. Transparent processing

vi. Improved Analytics and MIS (Management Information Systems)

The following modules will be included in the Central Registrar Portal:

i. Registration

ii. Amendment of Bye Laws

iii. Annual Return Filing

iv. Appeal

v. Audit

vi. Inspection

vii. Inquiry

viii. Arbitration

ix.Winding Up & Liquidation

x. Ombudsman

xi. Election

The new portal will also incorporate the recently passed amendments to the MSCS Act, 2002 and its rules. The portal will have processing of applications/service requests in a time bound manner through electronic work flow. It will also have provisions for OTP based user registration, validation checks for compliance with the MSCS Act and Rules, hearing through video conference, issue of registration certificate and electronic communication. This project of computerization will prove helpful in registration of new MSCS and will ease their functioning.

There are more than 1550 Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) registered in the country. The office of the Central Registrar is responsible for administering the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002. The Central Registrar’s Office is being computerized to ease all the activities of multi-state cooperatives and to create a digital ecosystem, including registration of new multi-state cooperatives.

A ‘Hackathon’ competition was also organized to invite youth participation and ideas in building the newly developed Central Registrar Office portal dashboard. Along with this, suggestions and feedback from all National Cooperative Societies and Multi-State Cooperative Societies were invited for the new Central Registrar Office portal.